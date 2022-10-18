NFL Trade Rumors: Packers, Steelers, Chase Claypool, Mason Rudolph

Packers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says a few GMs he’s talked to are positive the Packers are looking for help at wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline.

One possibility Fowler thinks makes a lot of sense is Steelers WR Chase Claypool, who many inside the league thought was available late in the preseason, though Pittsburgh’s asking price was high.

Other receivers that Fowler mentions in his piece as coming up in trade talks around the league, though not specifically connected to Green Bay, are Giants WR Darius Slayton, Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne, Jets WR Denzel Mims, Patriots WR Nelson Agholor and Saints WR Marquez Callaway.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said Sunday after Green Bay’s second consecutive loss of the season to drop them to 3-3 that he trusts GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff, and hopes that if there is a trade to be made that the general manager will pull the trigger.

“I trust him and his staff; if they feel like they need to add that they will,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s enough on this team to be a successful team. There’s the possibility, if certain guys emerge, of us having a chance to make a run. I know Brian believes the same thing. But if there’s an opportunity, I would expect that Brian will be in the mix.”

Steelers

He adds the Steelers would take calls on QB Mason Rudolph if injuries forced a team into desperation mode but so far other teams have relied on practice squad fill-ins and their current backups.