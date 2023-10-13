NFL Transactions: Friday 10/13

Bears
- Bears placed RB Khalil Herbert and WR Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed QB Nathan Peterman to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu had his suspension lifted. Kansas City received a roster exemption for Omenihu.
Eagles
- Eagles signed CB Bradley Roby to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed S Justin Evans on Injured Reserve.
Lions
- Lions designated DE Josh Paschal to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!