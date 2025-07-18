NFL Transactions: Friday 7/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

  • Signed second-round DL T.J. Sanders.

Broncos

  • Signed RB R.J. Harvey.

Chargers

  • Signed WR Tre Harris.
  • Placed RB Najee Harris on the active/non-football injury list.

Cowboys

  • Signed EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Commanders

  • Signed DB Trey Amos.

Lions

  • Signed DB DiCaprio Bootle, DB Tyson Russell, and RB Jabari Small.
  • Signed G Tate Ratledge.

Packers

Raiders

Seahawks

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply