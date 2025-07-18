NFL Transactions: Friday 7/18

49ers
- Placed G Ben Bartch and DB George Odum on the active/non-football injury list.
- Placed WR Brandon Aiyuk, G Andre Dillard, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, DB Malik Mustapha, WR Ricky Pearsall, and LB Curtis Robinson on the active/PUP list.
Bills
- Signed second-round DL T.J. Sanders.
Broncos
- Signed RB R.J. Harvey.
Chargers
- Signed WR Tre Harris.
- Placed RB Najee Harris on the active/non-football injury list.
Cowboys
- Signed EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Commanders
- Signed DB Trey Amos.
Lions
- Signed DB DiCaprio Bootle, DB Tyson Russell, and RB Jabari Small.
- Signed G Tate Ratledge.
Packers
- Waived DT Nesta Jade Silvera and DT Cameron Young.
- Signed OT Anthony Belton.
- Placed K Alex Hale, G Elgton Jenkins, and RB Amar Johnson on the active/non-football injury list.
- Placed LB Collin Oliver, DB Micah Robinson, LB Quay Walker, WR Christian Watson, and G John Williams on the active/PUP list.
Raiders
- Signed WR Jack Bech.
- Placed DT Christian Wilkins on the active/PUP list.
Seahawks
- Placed LB Uchenna Nwosu on the active/PUP list.
