NFL Transactions: Friday 7/25

Buccaneers
- OT Silas Dzansi reverted to the PUP list.
Browns
- Signed WR Winston Wright.
- Placed LB Jordan Hicks on the retired list.
Packers
- Claimed RB Israel Abanikanda off waivers from the 49ers.
Panthers
- Waived DB MJ Devonshire with an injury designation.
- Signed DB Mello Dotson.
Raiders
- Claimed DL Keondre Coburn off waivers from the Titans.
- Released DL Christian Wilkins.
Steelers
- Waived DL Domenique Davis.
- Signed DB Chuck Clark.
Titans
- Waived WR Colton Dowell.
- Signed WR Matt Landers.
