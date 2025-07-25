NFL Transactions: Friday 7/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

  • OT Silas Dzansi reverted to the PUP list.

Browns

  • Signed WR Winston Wright.
  • Placed LB Jordan Hicks on the retired list.

Packers

Panthers

  • Waived DB MJ Devonshire with an injury designation.
  • Signed DB Mello Dotson.

Raiders

Steelers

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply