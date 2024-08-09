NFL Transactions: Friday 8/9

By
Tony Camino
-

49ers

Browns

  • Browns waived CB Faion Hicks
  • Browns signed LS Rex Sunahara

Cardinals

Cowboys

Giants

Jaguars

Packers

  • Packers waived WR Rory Starkey from injured reserve.

Panthers

  • Panthers waived WR Daewood Davis from injured reserve.

Patriots

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived/injured RG Matthew Gotel

Steelers

Vikings

