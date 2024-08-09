NFL Transactions: Friday 8/9

49ers
- 49ers signed P Pressley Harvin III
- 49ers signed DE Jonathan Garvin
- 49ers released TE Logan Thomas
- 49ers placed DL Austin Bryant on injured reserve
- 49ers waived LG Pat Elflein from injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns waived CB Faion Hicks
- Browns signed LS Rex Sunahara
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived/injured DE Marquis Haynes
Cowboys
- Cowboys traded CB Nahshon Wright to Vikings for CB Andrew Booth
Giants
- Giants waived RB Jashaun Corbin from injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars LB De’Shaan Dixon reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Jaguars waived TE Josh Pederson from injured reserve.
Packers
- Packers waived WR Rory Starkey from injured reserve.
Panthers
- Panthers waived WR Daewood Davis from injured reserve.
Patriots
- Patriots released WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived/injured RG Matthew Gotel
Steelers
- Steelers placed OLB Markus Golden on the retired list
- Steelers DB Nate Meadors reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Steelers activated RB Cordarrelle Patterson from active/NFI list.
Vikings
- Vikings traded CB Andrew Booth to Cowboys for CB Nahshon Wright.
