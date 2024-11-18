NFL Transactions: Monday 11/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Colts

Cowboys

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Activated RB MarShawn Lloyd from Reserve/Injured; designated for return.

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Signed DB A.J. Green to their practice squad.

Ravens

  • Waived LB Deion Jennings from Reserve/Injured.

Seahawks

Texans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply