NFL Transactions: Monday 11/18

Buccaneers
- Designated RB Jamel Dean to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DB Troy Hill from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived DB Kaevon Merriweather.
Cardinals
- Signed DB Andre Chachere (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Waived T Charlie Heck (vested veteran).
Colts
- Signed DT Trysten Hill (veteran) to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Elevated TE Princeton Fant and DB Kemon Hall from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed QB Dak Prescott on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed DB Josh Butler from their practice squad to the active roster.
Jets
- Signed K Anders Carlson from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived DT Bruce Hector (vested veteran).
Lions
- Activated DB Ifeatu Melifonwu from Reserve/Injured; designated for return.
- Placed LB Alex Anzalone on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed LB David Long (veteran) to their practice squad.
Packers
- Activated RB MarShawn Lloyd from Reserve/Injured; designated for return.
Panthers
- Designated LB Amare Barno to return from the PUP list.
- Placed TE Ian Thomas on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed DB Caleb Farley from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed DE Sam Roberts to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Activated DB Alex Austin from Reserve/Injured; designated for return.
- Waived DB Marco Wilson.
Raiders
- Released WR Jalen Guyton from the practice squad.
Rams
- Signed DB A.J. Green to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Waived LB Deion Jennings from Reserve/Injured.
Seahawks
- Waived TE Tyler Mabry.
Texans
- Activated DB Jeff Okudah from Reserve/Injured; designated for return.
- Activated DT Mario Edwards from the exempt list.
- Elevated DT Tommy Togiai from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived DB Myles Bryant (vested veteran) and RB J.J. Taylor.
