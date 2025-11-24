NFL Transactions: Monday 11/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

  • Signed OL Marques Cox to practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Released WR Jimmy Holiday from practice squad.
  • Signed RB Dameon Pierce to practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

  • Released K Jude McAtamney from practice squad.
  • Signed TE Maximilian Mang to practice squad.

Panthers

Rams

Texans

