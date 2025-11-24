NFL Transactions: Monday 11/24

49ers
- Elevated K Matt Gay and LB Jalen Graham from practice squad.
Bears
- Placed TE Nikola Kalinic on practice squad injured list.
- Signed DB Dominique Hampton, TE Qadir Ismail and LB Jeremiah Martin to practice squad.
Bengals
- Waived QB Sean Clifford from practice squad.
Broncos
- Signed OL Marques Cox to practice squad.
Chiefs
- Released WR Jimmy Holiday from practice squad.
- Signed RB Dameon Pierce to practice squad.
Falcons
- Signed WR K.J. Osborn to practice squad.
Giants
- Released K Jude McAtamney from practice squad.
- Signed TE Maximilian Mang to practice squad.
Panthers
- Elevated LB Krys Barnes and RB DeeJay Dallas from practice squad.
Rams
- Waived DB Tanner Ingle from practice squad.
Texans
- Designated WR Noah Brown to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DB Ameer Speed to practice squad.
