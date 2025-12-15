NFL Transactions: Monday 12/15

Bears
- Designated LB Tremaine Edmunds to return from injured reserve.
Broncos
- Claimed RB Cody Schrader off waivers from Texans.
- Placed DB Brandon Jones on injured reserve.
Browns
- Waived G Garrett Dellinger from active roster.
Buccaneers
- Signed LB Anthony Walker to active roster from Colts’ practice squad.
- Placed DB Zyon McCollum on injured reserve.
- Signed DT C.J. Brewer to practice squad.
- Released WR Brandon Johnson from practice squad.
Dolphins
- Waived LB Andre Carter from active roster.
- Elevated G Kion Smith from practice squad.
- Signed LB Quinton Bell to active roster from practice squad.
Jets
- Signed DB Keidron Smith to active roster from Broncos’ practice squad.
- Placed DB Isaiah Oliver on injured reserve.
Patriots
- Waived LB Caleb Murphy from active roster.
Steelers
- Waived WR Ke’Shawn Williams from active roster.
- Elevated T Jack Driscoll and LB DeMarvin Leal from practice squad.
- Signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to active roster from practice squad.
Texans
- Placed DT Mario Edwards on injured reserve.
