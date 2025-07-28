NFL Transactions: Monday 7/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

  • Signed WR Deon Cain.
  • Waived DB Daryl Porter.

Browns

Cardinals

  • Signed DB Keni-H Lovely.

Colts

  • Placed T Jack Wilson on injured reserve.
  • Signed NT Josh Tupou.

Commanders

  • DB Fentrell Cypress reverted to injured reserve.

Dolphins

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

  • Activated NT Bobby Brown and P Sam Martin.
  • Waived DB MJ Devonshire from injured reserve with a settlement.

Patriots

  • Activated DB Josh Minkins.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Placed RB Kenny McIntosh on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB D.K. Kaufman.

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply