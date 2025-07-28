NFL Transactions: Monday 7/28

49ers
- Released WR Quintez Cephus.
- Signed DB Eli Apple.
Bills
- Signed WR Deon Cain.
- Waived DB Daryl Porter.
Browns
- Signed RB Toa Taua.
Cardinals
- Signed DB Keni-H Lovely.
Colts
- Placed T Jack Wilson on injured reserve.
- Signed NT Josh Tupou.
Commanders
- DB Fentrell Cypress reverted to injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Signed DB Mike Hilton.
- Waived RB Nate Noel.
Giants
- Placed WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Gunner Olszewski.
Jets
- Placed RB Zach Evans on the retired list.
Lions
- Signed DB Nick Whiteside.
Packers
- Activated G Elgton Jenkins.
Panthers
- Activated NT Bobby Brown and P Sam Martin.
- Waived DB MJ Devonshire from injured reserve with a settlement.
Patriots
- Activated DB Josh Minkins.
Ravens
- Activated LB Jake Hummel.
Saints
- Released OT Josh Ball.
Seahawks
- Placed RB Kenny McIntosh on injured reserve.
- Signed DB D.K. Kaufman.
Titans
- Signed WR Ramel Keyton.
- Waived WR Treylon Burks with an injury designation.
Vikings
- Activated LB Chaz Chambliss.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!