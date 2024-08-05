NFL Transactions: Monday 8/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

  • Bills DE David Ugwoegbu reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed LB B.J. Ojulari on injured reserve

Colts

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars TE Josh Pederson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed LB Blake Lynch
  • Seahawks waived C Mike Novitsky

