NFL Transactions: Monday 8/5

49ers
- 49ers signed G Lewis Kidd
- 49ers placed C Pat Elflein on injured reserve
Bills
- Bills DE David Ugwoegbu reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Broncos
- Broncos waived DB Caden Sterns
- Broncos DE Eyioma Uwazurike was reinstated from the suspended list
Browns
- Browns waived LB Charlie Thomas from injured reserve
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed LB B.J. Ojulari on injured reserve
Colts
- Colts activated DB Chris Lammons from the NFI list
Eagles
- Eagles waived G Jason Poe
- Eagles signed LB Shaquille Quarterman
Giants
- Giants waived RB Jashaun Corbin with an injury designation
- Giants claimed DB Christian Holmes off waivers from the Commanders
Jaguars
- Jaguars TE Josh Pederson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Packers
- Packers waived QB Jacob Eason
- Packers activated TE Tucker Kraft from the PUP list
Panthers
- Panthers waived WR Tayvion Robinson
- Panthers waived WR Devin Carter with an injury designation
- Panthers signed TE Jacob Hollister, TE Jesper Horsted, and QB Jake Luton
- Panthers placed DE Kemoko Turay on injured reserve
Patriots
- Patriots signed LS Tucker Addington
- Patriots placed C Jake Andrews on injured reserve
Raiders
- Raiders activated WR Jalen Guyton from the PUP list
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Blake Lynch
- Seahawks waived C Mike Novitsky
