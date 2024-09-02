NFL Transactions: Monday 9/2

49ers
- Signed OT Brandon Parker to their active roster.
- Placed WR Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list.
Bills
- Released DB Dee Delaney from injured reserve with a settlement.
Cardinals
- Waived TE Sage Surratt from injured reserve with a settlement.
Colts
- Signed DB David Long to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Waived C Ricky Stromberg from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Signed LB Nick Bellore to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Waived WR David Durden from injured reserve with a settlement.
Giants
- Released WR Miles Boykin from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Jakob Johnson to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Waived T Badara Traore from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Released LB Tae Davis from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Signed WR Praise Olatoke to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris and LB Yvandy Rigby to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Waived C Corey Luciano from injured reserve with a settlement.
Rams
- Signed T Blake Larson to their practice squad.
Saints
- Released TE Kevin Rader from injured reserve with a settlement.
Seahawks
- Released WR Easop Winston from their practice squad.
- Signed QB Jaren Hall to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed DB Ayo Oyelola to their practice squad.
Texans
- Released DE Malik Fisher from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Rashad Weaver to their practice squad.
Titans
- Signed DB Kendell Brooks to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Waived TE Trey Knox from injured reserve with a settlement.
