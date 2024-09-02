NFL Transactions: Monday 9/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Signed OT Brandon Parker to their active roster.
  • Placed WR Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list.

Bills

  • Released DB Dee Delaney from injured reserve with a settlement. 

Cardinals

  • Waived TE Sage Surratt from injured reserve with a settlement. 

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Waived WR David Durden from injured reserve with a settlement. 

Giants

Panthers

  • Waived T Badara Traore from injured reserve with a settlement. 
  • Released LB Tae Davis from injured reserve with a settlement. 
  • Signed WR Praise Olatoke to their practice squad.

Patriots

Raiders

  • Waived C Corey Luciano from injured reserve with a settlement. 

Rams

  • Signed T Blake Larson to their practice squad.

Saints

  • Released TE Kevin Rader from injured reserve with a settlement. 

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Signed DB Ayo Oyelola to their practice squad.

Texans

  • Released DE Malik Fisher from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Rashad Weaver to their practice squad.

Titans

  • Signed DB Kendell Brooks to their practice squad.

Vikings

  • Waived TE Trey Knox from injured reserve with a settlement. 

