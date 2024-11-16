NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/16

49ers
- Elevated DB Tashaun Gipson and DB Nick McCloud from their practice squad.
- Activated LB Yetur Gross-Matos from injured reserve.
- Signed P Pat O’Donnell from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed DB Darrell Luter and P Mitch Wishnowsky on injured reserve.
Bengals
- Elevated T Devin Cochran and LB Shaka Heyward from their practice squad to the active roster.
Bills
- Elevated TE Zach Davidson and T Richard Gouraige from their practice squad to the active roster.
Broncos
- Elevated LB Zach Cunningham and DB Keidron Smith from their practice squad to the active roster.
Browns
- Elevated WR Kadarius Toney from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed LB Sam Kamara and LB Elerson Smith from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed DT Michael Hall on injured reserve.
Chargers
- Elevated CB Eli Apple and LB Caleb Murphy from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed LB Shaquille Quarterman from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived DB Dicaprio Bootle.
Chiefs
- Elevated LB Cole Christiansen from their practice squad to the active roster.
Colts
- Waived DT Adam Gotsis (vested veteran).
- Elevated G Atonio Mafi and T Josh Sills from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed LB Liam Anderson from their practice squad to the active roster.
Dolphins
- Claimed TE Jack Stoll off waivers from the Eagles.
- Elevated LS Tucker Addington and G Jackson Carman from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived NT Brandon Pili.
- Placed OT Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
Falcons
- Signed C Matt Hennessy to their practice squad.
- Released WR Jakeem Grant from their practice squad.
- Activated LB Lorenzo Carter and C Drew Dalman from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Dane Cruikshank and DE Khalid Kareem from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed DE Ta’Quon Graham and DE James Smith-Williams on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Elevated WR Velus Jones and LB Anthony Pittman from their practice squad to the active roster.
Jets
- Elevated K Spencer Shrader from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Activated DB Chuck Clark from injured reserve.
Lions
- Elevated TE James Mitchell from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed LB Ezekiel Turner from their practice squad to the active roster.
Packers
- Signed DB Robert Rochell from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed T Jordan Morgan on injured reserve.
Patriots
- Elevated DE Keshawn Banks and LB Joe Giles-Harris from their practice squad.
- Activated DT Christian Barmore from the Non-Football Injury list.
Raiders
- Elevated WR Terrace Marshall and G Will Putnam from their practice squad.
- Waived WR Alex Bachman (vested veteran).
Rams
- Elevated T Geron Christian and DE Jonah Williams from their practice squad to the active roster.
Saints
- Elevated WR Kevin Austin and WR Dante Pettis from their practice squad.
- Activated G Erik McCoy from injured reserve.
- Activated LB Nephi Sewell from the Physically Unable to Perform list.
- Waived WR Jermaine Jackson.
Seahawks
- Elevated LB Patrick O’Connell and DB Ty Okada from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed C Connor Williams on the retired list.
Steelers
- Placed DB Zyon Gilbert on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed RB Jonathan Ward from their practice squad to the active roster.
Titans
- Elevated T Isaiah Prince and DB Daryl Worley from their practice squad to the active roster.
Vikings
- Elevated LS Jake McQuaide from their practice squad to the active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!