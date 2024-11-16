NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

  • Elevated T Devin Cochran and LB Shaka Heyward from their practice squad to the active roster.

Bills

  • Elevated TE Zach Davidson and T Richard Gouraige from their practice squad to the active roster.

Broncos

Browns

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Dolphins

Falcons

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

  • Elevated TE James Mitchell from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Signed LB Ezekiel Turner from their practice squad to the active roster.

Packers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Placed DB Zyon Gilbert on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed RB Jonathan Ward from their practice squad to the active roster.

Titans

Vikings

  • Elevated LS Jake McQuaide from their practice squad to the active roster.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply