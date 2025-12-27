NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/27

49ers
- Elevated LB Eric Kendricks and TE Brayden Willis from the practice squad.
Bears
- Activated G Luke Newman from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Dallis Flowers and WR J.P. Richardson from the practice squad.
- Waived DT Jonathan Ford.
Bengals
- Elevated DT Howard Cross and DB Bralyn Lux from the practice squad.
Bills
- Elevated K Michael Badgley and DE Andre Jones from the practice squad.
- Signed TE Keleki Latu to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Waived WR Mecole Hardman.
Broncos
- Signed RB Cody Schrader to the practice squad.
Browns
- Elevated TE Sal Cannella and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Elevated DE Jason Pierre-Paul from the practice squad.
Cardinals
- Elevated DB Jaden Davis and WR Steven Sims from the practice squad.
- Placed T Paris Johnson on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Zach Carter to the active roster from the practice squad.
Colts
- Activated WR Ashton Dulin from injured reserve.
- Elevated C Jimmy Morrissey and G Josh Sills from the practice squad.
- Placed DT DeForest Buckner, WR Anthony Gould, and TE Andrew Ogletree on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Chris Wormley to the active roster from the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Activated C Andrew Meyer from injured reserve.
- Elevated DE Derrick McLendon and G Josh Priebe from the practice squad.
- Placed WR D’Wayne Eskridge, DB Isaiah Johnson, and DT Benito Jones on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Theo Wease to the active roster from the practice squad.
Eagles
- Elevated DB Brandon Johnson from the practice squad.
Giants
- Elevated TE Zach Davidson and RB Dante Miller from the practice squad.
- Placed DT D.J. Davidson, DB Tyler Nubin, C John Michael Schmitz, and T Andrew Thomas on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Elijah Chatman, C Bryan Hudson, DB Raheem Layne, and K Ben Sauls to the active roster from the practice squad.
Jaguars
- Elevated G Jerome Carvin and DB Juan Thornhill from the practice squad.
Jets
- Elevated QB Hendon Hooker from the practice squad.
- Signed DB Tre Brown, G Marquis Hayes, and WR Quentin Skinner to the active roster from the practice squad.
Packers
- Elevated TE Drake Dabney and QB Clayton Tune from the practice squad.
Panthers
- Placed LB Trevin Wallace on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Isaiah Simmons to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots
- Elevated DB Kobee Minor and DT Leonard Taylor from the practice squad.
- Placed WR Mack Hollins on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Jeremiah Pharms to the active roster from the practice squad.
Raiders
- Elevated RB Chris Collier and WR Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad.
- Placed DE Maxx Crosby on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Jahfari Harvey to the active roster from the practice squad.
Saints
- Elevated WR Ronnie Bell and TE Treyton Welch from the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Elevated RB Cam Akers and T Amari Kight from the practice squad.
Steelers
- Elevated T Jack Driscoll and DB D’Shawn Jamison from the practice squad.
Titans
- Elevated DB Kemon Hall from the practice squad.
- Placed DB Marcus Harris on injured reserve.
