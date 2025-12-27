NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

  • Elevated DT Howard Cross and DB Bralyn Lux from the practice squad.

Bills

Broncos

Browns

  • Elevated TE Sal Cannella and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad.

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Elevated DB Jaden Davis and WR Steven Sims from the practice squad.
  • Placed T Paris Johnson on injured reserve.
  • Signed DT Zach Carter to the active roster from the practice squad.

Colts

Dolphins

  • Activated C Andrew Meyer from injured reserve.
  • Elevated DE Derrick McLendon and G Josh Priebe from the practice squad.
  • Placed WR D’Wayne Eskridge, DB Isaiah Johnson, and DT Benito Jones on injured reserve.
  • Signed WR Theo Wease to the active roster from the practice squad.

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

  • Elevated G Jerome Carvin and DB Juan Thornhill from the practice squad.

Jets

  • Elevated QB Hendon Hooker from the practice squad.
  • Signed DB Tre Brown, G Marquis Hayes, and WR Quentin Skinner to the active roster from the practice squad.

Packers

  • Elevated TE Drake Dabney and QB Clayton Tune from the practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Elevated T Jack Driscoll and DB D’Shawn Jamison from the practice squad.

Titans

