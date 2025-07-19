NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/19

49ers
- Released DB George Odum.
Bears
- Placed CB Jaylon Johnson, QB Case Keenum, WR Jahdae Walker, and RB Ian Wheeler on the active/non-football injury list.
- Signed second-round WR Luther Burden, T Ozzy Trapilo, and DL Shemar Turner.
Bengals
- Placed TE Erick All on the active/PUP list.
- Placed C Seth McLaughlin on the active/non-football injury list.
- Signed second-round LB Demetrius Knight.
Cardinals
- Signed DT Kyron Barrs.
Commanders
- Placed T Timothy McKay on the active/non-football injury list.
Jaguars
- Placed LB Dennis Gardeck on the active/PUP list.
Jets
- Placed WR Irvin Charles and DE Jermaine Johnson on the active/PUP list.
- Placed WR Aaron Smith on the active/non-football injury list.
- Signed second-round TE Mason Taylor.
Patriots
- Placed WR Mack Hollins, TE Austin Hooper, T Vederian Lowe, and LB Jahlani Tavai on the active/PUP list.
- Placed DB Carlton Davis, DB Josh Minkins, and WR Jeremiah Webb on the active/non-football injury list.
- Signed second-round RB TreVeyon Henderson.
Rams
- Signed second-round TE Terrance Ferguson.
Seahawks
- Signed second-round TE Elijah Arroyo and DB Nick Emmanwori.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!