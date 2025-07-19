NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/19

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bears

  • Placed CB Jaylon Johnson, QB Case Keenum, WR Jahdae Walker, and RB Ian Wheeler on the active/non-football injury list.
  • Signed second-round WR Luther Burden, T Ozzy Trapilo, and DL Shemar Turner.

Bengals

  • Placed TE Erick All on the active/PUP list.
  • Placed C Seth McLaughlin on the active/non-football injury list.
  • Signed second-round LB Demetrius Knight.

Cardinals

  • Signed DT Kyron Barrs.

Commanders

  • Placed T Timothy McKay on the active/non-football injury list.

Jaguars

Jets

Patriots

Rams

  • Signed second-round TE Terrance Ferguson.

Seahawks

  • Signed second-round TE Elijah Arroyo and DB Nick Emmanwori.

