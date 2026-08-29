NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/29

By
Nate Bouda
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Bills

Cardinals

  • Cardinals traded RB Corey Kiner to the Patriots for a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins waived DB Alex Austin, RB Coleman Bennett, T Kevin Cline, DE Seth Coleman, TE Ethan Conner, LB Stephen Dix, RB Donovan Edwards, DT Alex Huntley, DB Louis Moore, DT Cam Rice, LB Jaheim Thomas, and WR Theo Wease.

Eagles

  • Eagles released DB Tariq Castro-Fields from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
  • Eagles tried out DE Mason Reiger.

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants traded a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Ravens for DT Basil Okoye.

Packers

  • Packers signed TE Jonnu Smith.
  • Packers waived DB Tra Fluellen.

Panthers

  • Panthers released WR Dan Chisena from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
  • Panthers waived DT Kyon Barrs, WR Elijah Cooks, RB Miles Davis, T Ryan Hayes, DT Tywone Malone, TE Caden Prieskorn, and WR Roc Taylor.

Patriots

  • Patriots released RB Hassan Haskins.
  • Patriots traded a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Cardinals for RB Corey Kiner.

Rams

  • Rams placed QB Matthew Caldwell on injured reserve.
  • Rams released LB Tomon Fox and LB Monty Rice.
  • Rams waived DB Alex Cook, LB Devean Deal, WR Tru Edwards, DB Steven Gilmore, DB Al’zillion Hamilton, T Bryce Henderson, LB Nikhai Hill-Green, DB Alex Johnson, TE Rohan Jones, DB Nate Valcarcel, TE Dan Villari, and DT Payton Zdroik.

Ravens

  • Ravens traded DT Basil Okoye to the Giants for a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DB Terrion Arnold.
  • Seahawks waived T Derrick Graham.

Steelers

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