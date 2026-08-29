NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/29

Bills
- Bills released WR Mecole Hardman, WR Dante Pettis, and TE Shane Zylstra.
- Bills waived LB Cade Denhoff, DB Jordan Dunbar, T Bruno Fina, LB Theron Gaines, C Sincere Haynesworth, DT Zion Logue, DB D.J. Miller, DB Wande Owens, LB Otis Reese, and WR Quentin Skinner.
Cardinals
- Cardinals traded RB Corey Kiner to the Patriots for a 2028 seventh-round pick.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived DB Alex Austin, RB Coleman Bennett, T Kevin Cline, DE Seth Coleman, TE Ethan Conner, LB Stephen Dix, RB Donovan Edwards, DT Alex Huntley, DB Louis Moore, DT Cam Rice, LB Jaheim Thomas, and WR Theo Wease.
Eagles
- Eagles released DB Tariq Castro-Fields from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Eagles tried out DE Mason Reiger.
Falcons
- Falcons placed DB Darren Hall on injured reserve.
- Falcons released DT Eric Johnson, LB Channing Tindall, and G Brandon Walton.
- Falcons waived WR Keelan Marion, DT Devonnsha Maxwell, LB Daveren Rayner, G Jaeden Roberts, TE Joshua Simon, DB Keidron Smith, and T Andrew Stueber.
Giants
- Giants traded a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Ravens for DT Basil Okoye.
Packers
- Packers signed TE Jonnu Smith.
- Packers waived DB Tra Fluellen.
Panthers
- Panthers released WR Dan Chisena from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Panthers waived DT Kyon Barrs, WR Elijah Cooks, RB Miles Davis, T Ryan Hayes, DT Tywone Malone, TE Caden Prieskorn, and WR Roc Taylor.
Patriots
- Patriots released RB Hassan Haskins.
- Patriots traded a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Cardinals for RB Corey Kiner.
Rams
- Rams placed QB Matthew Caldwell on injured reserve.
- Rams released LB Tomon Fox and LB Monty Rice.
- Rams waived DB Alex Cook, LB Devean Deal, WR Tru Edwards, DB Steven Gilmore, DB Al’zillion Hamilton, T Bryce Henderson, LB Nikhai Hill-Green, DB Alex Johnson, TE Rohan Jones, DB Nate Valcarcel, TE Dan Villari, and DT Payton Zdroik.
Ravens
- Ravens traded DT Basil Okoye to the Giants for a 2028 seventh-round pick.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DB Terrion Arnold.
- Seahawks waived T Derrick Graham.
Steelers
- Steelers released LB Jamin Davis.
- Steelers waived TE Jaheim Bell, C Greg Crippen, DB Jaylon Guilbeau, DB Jack Henderson, DB Brandon Hill, WR Jakobie Keeney-James, DB Tamon Lynum, DB Daryl Porter, WR Cornell Powell, RB Alex Tecza, WR Levi Wentz, and WR Isaiah Winstead.
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