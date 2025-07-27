NFL Transactions: Sunday 7/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

  • Signed first-round DE Shemar Stewart.

Bills

Cardinals

  • Signed DB Steven Gilmore.
  • Placed DB Jaden Davis and DB Starling on injured reserve.

Chiefs

Commanders

  • Waived DB Fentrell Cypress with an injury designation.
  • Activated WR Terry McLaurin from the did not report list.
  • Placed WR Terry McLaurin on the PUP list.

Jets

  • Waived P Kai Kroeger.
  • Claimed DB Ryan Cooper off waivers from the Dolphins.

Lions

Packers

  • Activated RB Amar Johnson.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply