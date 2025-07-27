NFL Transactions: Sunday 7/27

49ers
- Activated WR Ricky Pearsall from the PUP list.
Bengals
- Signed first-round DE Shemar Stewart.
Bills
- Signed WR Kelly Akharaiyi.
- Activated TE Dawson Knox and WR Laviska Shenault.
Cardinals
- Signed DB Steven Gilmore.
- Placed DB Jaden Davis and DB Starling on injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Activated OT Jawaan Taylor and TE Tre Watson.
Commanders
- Waived DB Fentrell Cypress with an injury designation.
- Activated WR Terry McLaurin from the did not report list.
- Placed WR Terry McLaurin on the PUP list.
Jets
- Waived P Kai Kroeger.
- Claimed DB Ryan Cooper off waivers from the Dolphins.
Lions
- Released DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver.
Packers
- Activated RB Amar Johnson.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!