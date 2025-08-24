NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/24

49ers
- Traded a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to the Commanders for RB Brian Robinson.
- Waived WR Malik Knowles.
Bears
- Placed DB Terell Smith on injured reserve.
- Waived LB Swayze Bozeman, G Chris Glaser, DB Thomas Gordon, DB Mark Perry, WR Samori Toure, and DB Jeremiah Walker.
Bills
- Released DB Tre Herndon.
- Waived DB Zy Alexander, DE Nelson Ceaser, WR Grant DuBose (injured), DB Garnett Hollis, G Rush Reimer, TE Matt Sokol, and RB Elijah Young.
Browns
- Released T Jackson Barton, DB Tony Brown, QB Tyler Huntley, and DB Nik Needham.
- Waived DB Chigozie Anusiem, TE Sal Cannella, G Javion Cohen, T Sebastian Gutierrez, DE K.J. Henry, DT Ralph Holley, DB Christian Holmes, DB Keenan Isaac, T Jason Ivey, LB Titus Leo, LB Marvin Moody, CB Darius Rush, LB Charlie Thomas, DB Lorenzo Thompson, DB Dartanyan Tinsley, TE Mitchell Van Vooren, and G Bucky Williams.
Chiefs
- Traded a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick to the Jets for DT Derrick Nnadi and a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.
Commanders
- Traded RB Brian Robinson to the 49ers for a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick.
Cowboys
- Activated CB Trevon Diggs from the PUP list.
Eagles
- Traded a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Vikings for QB Sam Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick (from the Broncos).
- Waived DB Lewis Cine (injured) and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Giants
- Placed DB T.J. Moore on injured reserve.
- Released DB K’Von Wallace.
Jets
- Released LB Jamin Davis.
- Traded DT Derrick Nnadi and a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.
- Waived DE Michael Fletcher, T Liam Fornadel, TE Zack Kuntz, QB Adrian Martinez, DB Tanner McCalister, and RB Lawrance Toafili.
Patriots
- Waived G Layden Robinson (injured).
Rams
- Released LB Tony Fields.
- Waived TE McCallan Castles, DB Malik Dixon-Williams, T Ben Dooley, DT Decarius Hawthorne, G John Leglue, DB Mike McAllister, LB Josh Pearcy, DT Da’Jon Terry, G Trey Wedig, and QB Dresser Winn.
Vikings
- Released LB Cam Gill and QB Brett Rypien.
- Traded QB Sam Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick (from the Broncos) to the Eagles for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.
- Waived G Zack Bailey, DT Travis Bell, WR Silas Bolden, T Logan Brown, WR Keenan Garber, WR Robert Lewis, DB Mishael Powell, DB Reddy Steward, and RB Tre Stewart.
