NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/24

49ers

  • Traded a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to the Commanders for RB Brian Robinson.
  • Waived WR Malik Knowles.

Bears

Bills

  • Released DB Tre Herndon.
  • Waived DB Zy Alexander, DE Nelson Ceaser, WR Grant DuBose (injured), DB Garnett Hollis, G Rush Reimer, TE Matt Sokol, and RB Elijah Young.

Browns

Chiefs

  • Traded a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick to the Jets for DT Derrick Nnadi and a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.

Commanders

  • Traded RB Brian Robinson to the 49ers for a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick.

Cowboys

Eagles

Giants

  • Placed DB T.J. Moore on injured reserve.
  • Released DB K’Von Wallace.

Jets

  • Released LB Jamin Davis.
  • Traded DT Derrick Nnadi and a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.
  • Waived DE Michael Fletcher, T Liam Fornadel, TE Zack Kuntz, QB Adrian Martinez, DB Tanner McCalister, and RB Lawrance Toafili.

Patriots

Rams

  • Released LB Tony Fields.
  • Waived TE McCallan Castles, DB Malik Dixon-Williams, T Ben Dooley, DT Decarius Hawthorne, G John Leglue, DB Mike McAllister, LB Josh Pearcy, DT Da’Jon Terry, G Trey Wedig, and QB Dresser Winn.

Vikings

  • Released LB Cam Gill and QB Brett Rypien.
  • Traded QB Sam Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick (from the Broncos) to the Eagles for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.
  • Waived G Zack Bailey, DT Travis Bell, WR Silas Bolden, T Logan Brown, WR Keenan Garber, WR Robert Lewis, DB Mishael Powell, DB Reddy Steward, and RB Tre Stewart.

