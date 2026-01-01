NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/1

Browns
- Waived G Ben Cleveland.
Cardinals
- Claimed LB Austin Keys off waivers from the Vikings.
- Placed DB Kitan Crawford on injured reserve.
- Released G Tyler Cooper from the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Signed QB Cam Miller to the active roster.
Eagles
- Activated OT Cameron Williams from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Signed DE Khalid Kareem to the active roster.
- Placed DB Mike Hughes on injured reserve.
- Signed P Trenton Gill to the practice squad.
Packers
- Signed DB Mark Perry to the practice squad.
- Placed TE McCallan Castles on the practice squad injured list.
Patriots
- Signed DB Kobee Minor to the active roster.
- Signed DB Miles Battle and G Brenden Jaimes to the practice squad.
Rams
- Designated DB Quentin Lake to return from injured reserve.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!