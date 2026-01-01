NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

Cardinals

  • Claimed LB Austin Keys off waivers from the Vikings.
  • Placed DB Kitan Crawford on injured reserve.
  • Released G Tyler Cooper from the practice squad.

Dolphins

  • Signed QB Cam Miller to the active roster.

Eagles

  • Activated OT Cameron Williams from injured reserve.

Falcons

Packers

  • Signed DB Mark Perry to the practice squad.
  • Placed TE McCallan Castles on the practice squad injured list.

Patriots

Rams

  • Designated DB Quentin Lake to return from injured reserve.

