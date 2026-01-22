NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/22

49ers
- Signed TE Hayden Rucci to a futures contract.
Commanders
- Signed DB Qwuantrezz Knight to a futures contract.
Giants
- Signed LB DeMarvin Leal to a futures contract.
Patriots
- Designated WR Mack Hollins to return from injured reserve.
Rams
- Designated T Rob Havenstein to return from injured reserve.
Steelers
- Signed DE Jahvaree Ritzie to a futures contract.
