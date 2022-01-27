NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/27

By
Logan Ulrich
-

49ers

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed WR Devonte Dedmon to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

Giants

Packers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed G Drew Desjarlais to a futures contract. 

Steelers

