NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/27

49ers
- 49ers signed S Jarrod Wilson to the practice squad.
- 49ers released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Devonte Dedmon to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed RB Antonio Williams to a future contract. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed DL Jack Heflin to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed G Drew Desjarlais to a futures contract.
Steelers
- Steelers signed OLB John Simon to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!