NFL Transactions: Thursday 3/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bills

  • Signed QB Mitch Trubisky to two-year deal.
  • Re-signed DB Taylor Rapp to three-year extension.

Broncos

Cardinals

Dolphins

Eagles

Jaguars

Lions

Patriots

  • Re-signed ERFA CB Alex Austin.
  • Signed OT Chukwuma Okoafor

Saints

Steelers

