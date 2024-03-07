NFL Transactions: Thursday 3/7

Bears
- Signed CB Jaylon Johnson to four-year, $76M extension.
Bills
- Signed QB Mitch Trubisky to two-year deal.
- Re-signed DB Taylor Rapp to three-year extension.
Broncos
- Released S Justin Simmons.
Cardinals
- Tendered ERFA WR Greg Dortch.
Dolphins
- Signed TE Jonnu Smith to two-year deal worth up to $10M.
- Signed DT Daviyon Nixon.
Eagles
- Released DB Avonte Maddox.
Jaguars
- Signed G Ezra Cleveland to three-year, $28.5M extension.
- Re-signed S Daniel Thomas.
- Signed DB Johnathan Cyprien.
Lions
- Declined to tender ERFA CB Chase Lucas.
- Re-signed RB Zonovan Knight.
- Tendered RFA TE Brock Wright.
Patriots
- Re-signed ERFA CB Alex Austin.
- Signed OT Chukwuma Okoafor
Saints
- Signed FB Zander Horvath.
- Signed S Tyrann Mathieu to two-year, $13M extension.
Steelers
- Cut S Keanu Neal.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!