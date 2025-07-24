NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/24

49ers
- Waived RB Israel Abanikanda.
- Signed WR Quintez Cephus.
Bears
- Signed DB Alex Cook.
Buccaneers
- Waived T Silas Dzansi.
- Signed G Michael Jordan and T Tyler McLellan.
- Placed OT Garret Greenfield on the retired list.
Dolphins
- Waived T Tedi Kushi.
- Signed DB Cornell Armstrong and T Obinna Eze.
- Placed DB Artie Burns on injured reserve.
Eagles
- G Marcus Tate reverted to injured reserve.
Falcons
- Released DB Kevin King.
- Placed DB Cobee Bryant on the non-football illness list.
- Placed LB Troy Andersen on the PUP list.
- Placed DT Lacale London and DB Malik Verdon on the non-football injury list.
Jets
- Waived LB Jared Bartlett.
- Signed DB Tanner McCalister.
Lions
- Activated DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver.
Saints
- Signed DB Julian Blackmon and DE Jonathan Bullard.
Steelers
- Placed G Isaac Seumalo on the non-football injury list.
Titans
- Waived NT Keondre Coburn.
- Signed DE Jihad Ward.
