NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Waived RB Israel Abanikanda.
  • Signed WR Quintez Cephus.

Bears

  • Signed DB Alex Cook.

Buccaneers

  • Waived T Silas Dzansi.
  • Signed G Michael Jordan and T Tyler McLellan.
  • Placed OT Garret Greenfield on the retired list.

Dolphins

  • Waived T Tedi Kushi.
  • Signed DB Cornell Armstrong and T Obinna Eze.
  • Placed DB Artie Burns on injured reserve.

Eagles

  • G Marcus Tate reverted to injured reserve.

Falcons

  • Released DB Kevin King.
  • Placed DB Cobee Bryant on the non-football illness list.
  • Placed LB Troy Andersen on the PUP list.
  • Placed DT Lacale London and DB Malik Verdon on the non-football injury list.

Jets

  • Waived LB Jared Bartlett.
  • Signed DB Tanner McCalister.

Lions

  • Activated DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver.

Saints

  • Signed DB Julian Blackmon and DE Jonathan Bullard.

Steelers

  • Placed G Isaac Seumalo on the non-football injury list.

Titans

  • Waived NT Keondre Coburn.
  • Signed DE Jihad Ward.

