NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/22

49ers
- 49ers signed TE Logan Thomas
Bears
- Bears signed WR Peter LeBlanc
Bills
- Bills waived WR Bryan Thompson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Browns
- Browns traded K Cade York to Commanders
- Browns LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle reverted to injured reserve
- Browns released TE Giovanni Ricci with an injury settlement.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released DE Randy Gregory
Chargers
- Chargers signed TE Isaac Rex
- Chargers waived DL Micheal Mason
Chiefs
- Chiefs WR Jaaron Hayek reverted to injured reserve
Commanders
- Browns traded K Cade York to the Commanders
- Commanders traded WR Jahan Dotson to the Eagles
- Commanders signed S Sheldrick Redwine
- Commanders released K Riley Patterson
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed veteran DT Linval Joseph
- Cowboys waived DE Shaka Toney from injured reserve with a settlement.
Eagles
- Commanders traded WR Jahan Dotson to the Eagles
Packers
- Packers signed DL Keonte Schad
Panthers
- Seahawks traded CB Michael Jackson to the Panthers for LB Michael Barrett
- Panthers signed LB Aaron Beasley
- Panthers waived OL Badara Traore with an injury designation
- Panthers activated OT Yosh Nijman from the PUP list.
Raiders
- Raiders WR Jeff Foreman reverted to injured reserve
Rams
- Rams signed RB SaRodorick Thompson
Saints
- Saints C Sincere Haynesworth reverted to injured reserve
Seahawks
- Seahawks traded CB Michael Jackson to the Panthers for LB Michael Barrett
Vikings
- Vikings signing RB Mohamed Ibrahim and OL Chuck Filiaga
- Vikings waived CB Jacobi Francis
- Vikings waived TE Trey Knox with an injury designation
- Vikings OT Jeremy Flax reverted to injured reserve
- Vikings DB NaJee Thompson reverted to injured reserve
- Vikings waived LB Jabril Cox from injured reserve with a settlement.
