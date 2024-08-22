NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears signed WR Peter LeBlanc

Bills

  • Bills waived WR Bryan Thompson from injured reserve with a settlement.

Browns

  • Browns traded K Cade York to Commanders
  • Browns LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle reverted to injured reserve
  • Browns released TE Giovanni Ricci with an injury settlement.

Buccaneers

Chargers

  • Chargers signed TE Isaac Rex
  • Chargers waived DL Micheal Mason

Chiefs

  • Chiefs WR Jaaron Hayek reverted to injured reserve

Commanders

Cowboys

Eagles

  • Commanders traded WR Jahan Dotson to the Eagles

Packers

  • Packers signed DL Keonte Schad

Panthers

  • Seahawks traded CB Michael Jackson to the Panthers for LB Michael Barrett
  • Panthers signed LB Aaron Beasley
  • Panthers waived OL Badara Traore with an injury designation
  • Panthers activated OT Yosh Nijman from the PUP list.

Raiders

  • Raiders WR Jeff Foreman reverted to injured reserve

Rams

Saints

  • Saints C Sincere Haynesworth reverted to injured reserve

Seahawks

  • Seahawks traded CB Michael Jackson to the Panthers for LB Michael Barrett

Vikings

  • Vikings signing RB Mohamed Ibrahim and OL Chuck Filiaga
  • Vikings waived CB Jacobi Francis
  • Vikings waived TE Trey Knox with an injury designation
  • Vikings OT Jeremy Flax reverted to injured reserve
  • Vikings DB NaJee Thompson reverted to injured reserve
  • Vikings waived LB Jabril Cox from injured reserve with a settlement.

