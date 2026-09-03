NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/3

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

  • 49ers released DE Victor Dimukeje from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Browns

  • Browns signed DB Michael Coats to the practice squad.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers waived WR Sincere Brown from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
  • Chargers signed LB Caleb Murphy to the practice squad.
  • Chargers released DE Nadame Tucker from the practice squad.

Commanders

  • Commanders waived DB Malik Spencer from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
  • Commanders released LB Drake Jackson from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed QB Joe Milton and TE James Mitchell to the practice squad.
  • Cowboys released TE Mitchell Van Vooren from the practice squad.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins waived T Carter Warren from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Giants

  • Giants signed LB Malik Harrison to the practice squad.
  • Giants released DT Ben Barten from the practice squad.

Jets

  • Jets waived TE Connor Hulstein and RB Dominic Richardson from injured reserve with injury settlements.
  • Jets released LB Mykal Walker from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
  • Jets signed T Brant Banks to the practice squad.
  • Jets released G Marquis Hayes from the practice squad.

Panthers

  • Panthers waived T Ryan Hayes from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
  • Panthers signed RB Ahmani Marshall to the practice squad.
  • Panthers released G Isaia Glass from the practice squad.

Patriots

  • Patriots signed DB Elliott Davison to the practice squad.
  • Patriots released DT Jalen Hunt from the practice squad.

Rams

  • Rams signed LB Jamie Sheriff to the practice squad.
  • Rams released DT Tim Keenan from the practice squad.

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints waived LB Michael Heldman and RB Devin Neal from injured reserve with injury settlements.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived T Amari Kight from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
  • Seahawks signed T Bobby Hart to the practice squad.
  • Seahawks released DT Uso Seumalo from the practice squad.

Texans

  • Texans signed T Max Pircher to the practice squad.

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings waived WR Dontae Fleming from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

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