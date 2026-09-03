NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/3

49ers
- 49ers released DE Victor Dimukeje from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Browns
- Browns signed DB Michael Coats to the practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DB D’Shawn Jamison to the practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers waived WR Sincere Brown from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Chargers signed LB Caleb Murphy to the practice squad.
- Chargers released DE Nadame Tucker from the practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders waived DB Malik Spencer from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Commanders released LB Drake Jackson from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed QB Joe Milton and TE James Mitchell to the practice squad.
- Cowboys released TE Mitchell Van Vooren from the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived T Carter Warren from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Giants
- Giants signed LB Malik Harrison to the practice squad.
- Giants released DT Ben Barten from the practice squad.
Jets
- Jets waived TE Connor Hulstein and RB Dominic Richardson from injured reserve with injury settlements.
- Jets released LB Mykal Walker from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Jets signed T Brant Banks to the practice squad.
- Jets released G Marquis Hayes from the practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers waived T Ryan Hayes from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Panthers signed RB Ahmani Marshall to the practice squad.
- Panthers released G Isaia Glass from the practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed DB Elliott Davison to the practice squad.
- Patriots released DT Jalen Hunt from the practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed LB Jamie Sheriff to the practice squad.
- Rams released DT Tim Keenan from the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed T Chuma Edoga and DB Lardarius Webb to the practice squad.
- Ravens released C Nick Dawkins and DB Amani Oruwariye from the practice squad.
Saints
- Saints waived LB Michael Heldman and RB Devin Neal from injured reserve with injury settlements.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived T Amari Kight from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Seahawks signed T Bobby Hart to the practice squad.
- Seahawks released DT Uso Seumalo from the practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed T Max Pircher to the practice squad.
Titans
- Titans waived LB Dominique Hampton from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Vikings
- Vikings waived WR Dontae Fleming from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
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