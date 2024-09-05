NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Released WR Dante Pettis from injured reserve with a settlement.

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Waived DE Shaun Peterson and DT Lwal Uguak from injured reserve with settlements.
  • Placed DE Earnest Brown on injured reserve.

Cardinals

  • Signed DT Tyler Manoa to their practice squad.

Commanders

Dolphins

  • Waived OT Ryan Hayes from injured reserve with a settlement.

Eagles

  • Waived WR Joseph Ngata from injured reserve with a settlement.

Falcons

  • Waived DB Josh Thompson from injured reserve with a settlement.

Giants

Panthers

  • Released LB Cam Gill from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Signed RB Dillon Johnson to their practice squad.

Raiders

  • Waived DE Ron Stone from injured reserve with a settlement.

Rams

Ravens

  • Waived WR Isaiah Washington from injured reserve.
  • Elevated DB Ka’Dar Hollman and RB John Kelly to their active roster.
  • Signed LB Josh Ross to their active roster.
  • Placed RB Rasheen Ali on injured reserve.

Titans

  • Waived LB JoJo Domann from injured reserve with a settlement.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply