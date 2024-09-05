NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/5

Bears
- Released WR Dante Pettis from injured reserve with a settlement.
Browns
- Waived WR David Bell.
Buccaneers
- Waived DE Shaun Peterson and DT Lwal Uguak from injured reserve with settlements.
- Placed DE Earnest Brown on injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Signed DT Tyler Manoa to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Released DT Taylor Stallworth from injured reserve with a settlement.
Dolphins
- Waived OT Ryan Hayes from injured reserve with a settlement.
Eagles
- Waived WR Joseph Ngata from injured reserve with a settlement.
Falcons
- Waived DB Josh Thompson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Giants
- Released LB Carter Coughlin.
Panthers
- Released LB Cam Gill from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Signed RB Dillon Johnson to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Waived DE Ron Stone from injured reserve with a settlement.
Rams
- Placed DB Darious Williams on injured reserve.
Ravens
- Waived WR Isaiah Washington from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Ka’Dar Hollman and RB John Kelly to their active roster.
- Signed LB Josh Ross to their active roster.
- Placed RB Rasheen Ali on injured reserve.
Titans
- Waived LB JoJo Domann from injured reserve with a settlement.
