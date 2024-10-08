NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

  • Placed DB Dax Hill and G Jaxson Kirkland on injured reserve.
  • Promoted T Andrew Stueber from the Atlanta practice squad to the active roster.
  • Signed DB Micah Abraham to their practice squad.

Broncos

  • Placed G Williams Sherman on the practice squad injured list.
  • Promoted LB Levelle Bailey from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Released RB Salvon Ahmed and DB Quinton Newsome from their practice squad.
  • Signed WR Kaden Davis, G Dieter Eiselen (exception), and T Cameron Fleming (veteran) to their practice squad.

Browns

Cardinals

Colts

  • Promoted LB David Long from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Signed RB Trent Pennix to their practice squad.

Commanders

Eagles

Falcons

  • Signed C Matthew Cindric to their practice squad.

Giants

Jets

  • Released LB Anthony Hines from their practice squad.

Lions

  • Designated G Christian Mahogany to return from the non-football illness list.
  • Signed LB Cam Hill and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad to their practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Released G Jerome Carvin and WR Matt Landers from their practice squad.
  • Signed C Sincere Haynesworth to their practice squad.
  • Waived DE Jamree Kromah.

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Released LB Devin Richardson from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Ezekiel Turner to their practice squad.

Texans

Titans

Vikings

