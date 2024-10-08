NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/8

49ers
- Signed K Matthew Wright.
Bengals
- Placed DB Dax Hill and G Jaxson Kirkland on injured reserve.
- Promoted T Andrew Stueber from the Atlanta practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed DB Micah Abraham to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Placed G Williams Sherman on the practice squad injured list.
- Promoted LB Levelle Bailey from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Released RB Salvon Ahmed and DB Quinton Newsome from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Kaden Davis, G Dieter Eiselen (exception), and T Cameron Fleming (veteran) to their practice squad.
Browns
- Released LB Michael Barrett, RB Royce Freeman, and T Ricky Lee from their practice squad.
- Waived G Javion Cohen, LB Sam Kamara, and TE Blake Whiteheart.
Cardinals
- Placed G Will Hernandez on injured reserve.
- Promoted T Charlie Heck from their practice squad to the active roster.
Colts
- Promoted LB David Long from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed RB Trent Pennix to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Released LB Justin Hollins from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Released LB Devin White.
Falcons
- Signed C Matthew Cindric to their practice squad.
Giants
- Signed LB Benton Whitley to their practice squad.
Jets
- Released LB Anthony Hines from their practice squad.
Lions
- Designated G Christian Mahogany to return from the non-football illness list.
- Signed LB Cam Hill and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Promoted LB Thomas Incoom from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Released DB Alex Cook from their practice squad.
- Released RB Mike Boone.
- Signed G Cade Mays from the New York Giants practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived DT Jayden Peevy and DB Russ Yeast.
Patriots
- Released G Jerome Carvin and WR Matt Landers from their practice squad.
- Signed C Sincere Haynesworth to their practice squad.
- Waived DE Jamree Kromah.
Ravens
- Signed DB Damarion Williams (exception) to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released LB Devin Richardson from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Ezekiel Turner to their practice squad.
Texans
- Placed RB British Brooks on injured reserve.
- Promoted DB Ka’dar Hollman from the Baltimore practice squad to the active roster.
Titans
- Waived T John Ojukwu.
Vikings
- Promoted RB Myles Gaskin from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Released TE Robert Tonyan.
