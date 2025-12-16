NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/16

49ers

Bears

Bengals

  • Claimed WR Ke’Shawn Williams off waivers from Steelers.

Bills

  • Released DB M.J. Devonshire from practice squad.

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Giants

Jaguars

  • Placed LB Jack Kiser on injured reserve.
  • Signed RB DeeJay Dallas to active roster from Panthers’ practice squad.

Jets

Lions

  • Signed DB Keenan Garber to practice squad.

Patriots

  • Signed LB Chad Muma to active roster from Colts’ practice squad.

Raiders

Seahawks

  • Waived DB D’Anthony Bell from active roster.

Steelers

  • Released WR John Rhys Plumlee from practice squad.

Texans

Titans

