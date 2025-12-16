NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/16

49ers
- Released DB Isaiah Bolden from practice squad.
Bears
- Released LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from practice squad.
- Signed DB Dominique Hampton to practice squad.
Bengals
- Claimed WR Ke’Shawn Williams off waivers from Steelers.
Bills
- Released DB M.J. Devonshire from practice squad.
Broncos
- Released RB Sincere McCormick from practice squad.
Browns
- Signed WR Jamari Thrash to active roster.
Cardinals
- Placed WR Andre Baccellia and RB Zonovan Knight on injured reserve.
- Released T Trey Wedig from practice squad.
- Signed T Marques Cox and DB Patrick McMorris to practice squad.
- Signed WR Jalen Brooks to active roster from practice squad.
Chargers
- Released RB Royce Freeman and TE Tanner McLachlan from practice squad.
- Signed C Josh Kaltenberger and DB Marcus Maye to practice squad.
Chiefs
- Signed G Nick Broeker and DB Tanner McCalister to practice squad.
Colts
- Signed G LaDarius Henderson, G Bill Murray, and T Zachary Thomas to practice squad.
Commanders
- Placed DB Darius Rush on practice squad injured list.
- Placed WR Noah Brown on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Chris Moore to active roster from practice squad.
- Signed WR River Cracraft and TE Gee Scott to practice squad.
Giants
- Claimed LB Caleb Murphy off waivers from Patriots.
- Designated G Evan Neal to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse to practice squad.
- Waived K Younghoe Koo from active roster.
Jaguars
- Placed LB Jack Kiser on injured reserve.
- Signed RB DeeJay Dallas to active roster from Panthers’ practice squad.
Jets
- Released QB Adrian Martinez from practice squad.
- Signed DB Jarius Monroe to active roster from practice squad.
- Signed DB Jaylen Mahoney and LB Ochaun Mathis to practice squad.
- Waived WR Allen Lazard from active roster.
Lions
- Signed DB Keenan Garber to practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed LB Chad Muma to active roster from Colts’ practice squad.
Raiders
- Waived DT Leki Fotu from active roster.
Seahawks
- Waived DB D’Anthony Bell from active roster.
Steelers
- Released WR John Rhys Plumlee from practice squad.
Texans
- Signed DB Brandon Hill to practice squad.
- Signed RB Jawhar Jordan to active roster from practice squad.
Titans
- Claimed G Garrett Dellinger off waivers from Browns.
- Placed DB Mike Brown, DB Kevin Winston, and DB Xavier Woods on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Erick Hallett from Lions’ practice squad and DB Sanoussi Kane from Ravens’ practice squad to active roster.
