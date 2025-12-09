NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bills

  • Released OL Nick Broeker from practice squad.
  • Signed DB M.J. Devonshire to practice squad.

Broncos

  • Released OL Marques Cox from practice squad.
  • Signed RB Sincere McCormick and WR Kyrese Rowan to practice squad.

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Commanders

Dolphins

  • Signed LB K.C. Ossai to practice squad.

Eagles

Giants

  • Designated DB Art Green and LB Darius Muasau to return from injured reserve.
  • Released DB Myles Purchase from practice squad.

Jets

Lions

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Texans

Titans

  • Placed TE Joel Wilson on practice squad injured list.
  • Signed LB Nate Lynn and TE Cole Turner to practice squad.

