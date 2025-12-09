NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/9

49ers
- Released K Matt Gay and QB Adrian Martinez from practice squad.
- Signed WR Javon Baker to practice squad.
Bears
- Released OL Royce Newman from practice squad.
Bills
- Released OL Nick Broeker from practice squad.
- Signed DB M.J. Devonshire to practice squad.
Broncos
- Released OL Marques Cox from practice squad.
- Signed RB Sincere McCormick and WR Kyrese Rowan to practice squad.
Browns
- Placed RB Jerome Ford and C Ethan Pocic on injured reserve.
- Released DE Ochaun Mathis and LB Mark Robinson from practice squad.
- Signed DE Keith Cooper and G Darrian Dalcourt to practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Placed G Ben Bredeson on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad.
- Signed LB Nick Jackson to active roster from practice squad.
Cardinals
- Signed WR Steven Sims to practice squad.
Chargers
- Released DT Kyle Peko from practice squad.
Colts
- Placed QB Daniel Jones and DB Chris Lammons on injured reserve.
- Signed CB Cameron Mitchell to active roster from practice squad.
- Signed CB Troy Pride to practice squad.
Commanders
- Released WR River Cracraft from practice squad.
- Signed WR Chris Moore to practice squad.
Dolphins
- Signed LB K.C. Ossai to practice squad.
Eagles
- Waived LS Cal Adomitis from active roster.
Giants
- Designated DB Art Green and LB Darius Muasau to return from injured reserve.
- Released DB Myles Purchase from practice squad.
Jets
- Signed DE Kingsley Jonathan to practice squad.
Lions
- Signed DB Arthur Maulet to active roster.
- Waived TE Ross Dwelley from active roster.
Raiders
- Placed DB Kyu Blu Kelly on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Chigozie Anusiem to active roster from Cardinals’ practice squad.
Rams
- Released TE Nick Muse from practice squad.
- Waived LB Nick Hampton from active roster.
Ravens
- Released DE Carl Lawson from practice squad.
- Signed G Laken Tomlinson to practice squad.
Texans
- Claimed DT Naquan Jones off waivers from Chargers.
- Waived DB Jalen Mills from active roster.
Titans
- Placed TE Joel Wilson on practice squad injured list.
- Signed LB Nate Lynn and TE Cole Turner to practice squad.
