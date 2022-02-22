NFL Transactions: Tuesday 2/22

Bears
- Bears signed LB Noah Dawkins. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed WR Trent Taylor to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs released LB Anthony Hitchens. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts re-signed CB Marvell Tell. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed QB Chris Streveler to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed TE Chris Myarick to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Lions
-
Lions re-signed LB Josh Woods. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed K Dominik Eberle. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived K Brett Maher. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed WR Josh Malone to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
