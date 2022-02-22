Bears Sign LB Noah Dawkins

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB Noah Dawkins to a contract.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed LB Noah Dawkins. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) February 22, 2022

Dawkins, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Citidel back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals.

The Buccaneers signed Dawkins off of the Bengals’ practice squad, but he lasted just a year in Tampa Bay. The Jets signed him to a contract during the 2020 season and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Dawkins appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded two tackles.