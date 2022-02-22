Bears Sign LB Noah Dawkins

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB Noah Dawkins to a contract.
#Bears roster move:
We have signed LB Noah Dawkins.
— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) February 22, 2022
Dawkins, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Citidel back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals.
The Buccaneers signed Dawkins off of the Bengals’ practice squad, but he lasted just a year in Tampa Bay. The Jets signed him to a contract during the 2020 season and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.
In 2021, Dawkins appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded two tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!