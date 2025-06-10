NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Released LB Germaine Pratt.

Bills

  • Signed LB Shaq Thompson.

Browns

  • C Justin Osborne reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Cardinals

  • Signed first-round DT Walter Nolen.

Packers

  • Released CB Jaire Alexander.
  • Signed NT Cameron Young.

Patriots

  • Placed G Wes Schweitzer on the retired list.

Rams

  • Signed DT Decarius Hawthorne.

Texans

  • Signed RB Nick Chubb.

Vikings

  • Signed TE Giovanni Ricci.
  • Waived LB Matt Harmon.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply