NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/10

Bengals
- Released LB Germaine Pratt.
Bills
- Signed LB Shaq Thompson.
Browns
- C Justin Osborne reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Cardinals
- Signed first-round DT Walter Nolen.
Packers
- Released CB Jaire Alexander.
- Signed NT Cameron Young.
Patriots
- Placed G Wes Schweitzer on the retired list.
Rams
- Signed DT Decarius Hawthorne.
Texans
- Signed RB Nick Chubb.
Vikings
- Signed TE Giovanni Ricci.
- Waived LB Matt Harmon.
