NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

Chargers

  • Chargers signed first-round OT Joe Alt

Commanders

  • Commanders signed second-round DB Mike Sainristil

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed second-round DE Marshawn Kneeland

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed second-round OT Patrick Paul

Falcons

Lions

  • Lions DB Craig James reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Patriots

  • Patriots waived LB Jay Person
  • Patriots claimed LB Steele Chambers off of waivers from the Lions

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived DT Buddha Jones with an injury designation
  • Seahawks signed QB P.J. Walker

