NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/11

Chargers
- Chargers signed first-round OT Joe Alt
Commanders
- Commanders signed second-round DB Mike Sainristil
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed second-round DE Marshawn Kneeland
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed second-round OT Patrick Paul
Falcons
- Falcons waived DB Anthony Sao
- Falcons signed DB Harrison Hand
Lions
- Lions DB Craig James reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Patriots
- Patriots waived LB Jay Person
- Patriots claimed LB Steele Chambers off of waivers from the Lions
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived DT Buddha Jones with an injury designation
- Seahawks signed QB P.J. Walker
