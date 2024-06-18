NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/18

Bears
- Bears signed WR DeAndre Carter
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed DB Gareon Conley and LB Willie Harvey
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived WR Mathew Sexton
- Dolphins signed DE Calais Campbell
Giants
- Giants signed RB Jacob Saylors
- Giants placed WR Chase Cota on injured reserve
Lions
- Lions waived K James Turner
- Lions signed K Jake Bates
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR Daewood Davis
Patriots
- Patriots signed OT Liam Fornadel
Steelers
- Steelers released WR Denzel Mims
Vikings
- Vikings signed DE Jalen Redmond
