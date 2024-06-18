NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Cowboys

Dolphins

Giants

  • Giants signed RB Jacob Saylors
  • Giants placed WR Chase Cota on injured reserve

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed OT Liam Fornadel

Steelers

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply