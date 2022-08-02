NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Browns

  • Browns WR Isaiah Weston reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr signed his franchise tender. (NFLTR)

  • Chiefs waived OL Christopher Glaser.

Colts

  • Colts signed OL Alex Mollette. (NFLTR)
  • Colts placed WR John Hurst and OL Carter O’Donnell on injured reserve

Dolphins

Giants

  • Giants DB Jarren Williams reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Panthers

  • Panthers signed CB Devin James. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers waived WR Andrew Parchment.

Patriots

Steelers

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply