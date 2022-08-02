NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/2

Bears
- Bears activated S Dane Cruikshank from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Bears activated DB Michael Joseph and WR Tajae Sharpe from the non-football injury list.
Browns
- Browns WR Isaiah Weston reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated WR Marquise Brown from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed OL Rashaad Coward.
- Cardinals waived WR Christian Blake.
Chiefs
- Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr signed his franchise tender. (NFLTR)
-
Chiefs waived OL Christopher Glaser.
Colts
- Colts signed OL Alex Mollette. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed WR John Hurst and OL Carter O’Donnell on injured reserve
Dolphins
- Dolphins released DL Adam Butler with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants DB Jarren Williams reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB Devin James. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived WR Andrew Parchment.
Patriots
- Patriots signed DB Jalen Elliott and DB Brad Hawkins. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed K Chris Boswell to a four-year, $20M deal. (NFLTR)
