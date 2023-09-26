NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/26

49ers
- 49ers signed RB Jeremy McNichols to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released TE Troy Fumagalli from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed RB Deon Jackson and TE Devin Asiasi to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns released DT Trysten Hill and RB Hassan Hall from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DL Roy Lopez to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals DL Jacob Slade and LB Davion Taylor to their practice squad.
- Cardinals released CB Quavian White.
Chargers
-
Chargers placed Mike Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
-
Chargers signed WR Simi Fehoko off of the Steelers practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed S A.J. Finley to their practice squad.
Colts
-
Colts signed CB Chris Lammons to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed OT Storm Norton off of the Saints’ practice squad.
- Falcons placed LB Troy Andersen on injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets signed QB Trevor Siemian to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released CB Craig James from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR Matt Landers to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots placed DL Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve.
- Patriots released CB William Hooper.
Ravens
-
Ravens signed OLB Kyle Van Noy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed WRs Tarik Black and Dontay Demus Jr to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released FB Ben Mason and G Michael Jordan from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints released WR Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
-
Seahawks waived WR Ra’Shaun Henry from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers released CB Kalon Barnes from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed OL Geron Christian to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed OL Justin Murray to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed RB Julius Chestnut and S Mike Brown on injured reserve.
- Titans signed WR Shi Smith and LB Otis Reese to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings released RB Myles Gaskin. (NFLTR)
