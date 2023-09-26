NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed DL Roy Lopez to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals DL Jacob Slade and LB Davion Taylor to their practice squad. 
  • Cardinals released CB Quavian White.

Chargers

  • Chargers placed Mike Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers signed WR Simi Fehoko off of the Steelers practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers signed S A.J. Finley to their practice squad.

Colts

  • Colts signed CB Chris Lammons to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Falcons

  • Falcons signed OT Storm Norton off of the Saints’ practice squad.
  • Falcons placed LB Troy Andersen on injured reserve.

Jets

  • Jets signed QB Trevor Siemian to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jets released CB Craig James from their practice squad.

Panthers

  • Panthers signed WR Matt Landers to their practice squad.

Patriots

  • Patriots placed DL Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve. 
  • Patriots released CB William Hooper.

Ravens

  • Ravens signed OLB Kyle Van Noy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens signed WRs Tarik Black and Dontay Demus Jr to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens released FB Ben Mason and G Michael Jordan from their practice squad. 

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived WR Ra’Shaun Henry from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Steelers

  • Steelers released CB Kalon Barnes from their practice squad.

Texans

  • Texans signed OL Geron Christian to their practice squad. 

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings released RB Myles Gaskin. (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply