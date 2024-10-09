NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/9

49ers
- Placed DB Talanoa Hufanga on injured reserve.
- Signed TE Brayden Willis to their active roster.
Bears
- Designated DE Jake Martin to return from injured reserve.
- Signed TE Tommy Sweeney to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Designated DB DJ Ivey to return from injured reserve.
Bills
- Designated RB Darrynton Evans to return from injured reserve.
Broncos
- Designated RB Audric Estime and DB Damarri Mathis to return from injured reserve.
- Released G William Sherman from their practice squad.
- Signed WR A.T. Perry to their practice squad.
Browns
- Designated LB Mohamoud Diabate and DT Maurice Hurst to return from injured reserve.
- Placed LS Charley Hughlett on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Trey Dean and DE Marcus Haynes to their practice squad.
- Signed LS Rex Sunahara.
- Signed TE Geoff Swaim to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Designated DE Earnest Brown to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Designated DT Darius Robinson to return from injured reserve.
- Released WR Chris Moore.
- Signed T Austen Pleasants to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Released LB Shaquille Quarterman from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Nehemiah Shelton to their practice squad.
Colts
- Released K Spencer Shrader from their practice squad.
- Signed T Jack Wilson to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Designated DT Daron Bland to return from injured reserve.
- Placed DE Marshawn Keeland on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Carl Lawson to their active roster.
- Signed LB Luiji Vilain and WR Seth Williams to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Designated DB Tyson Campbell to return from injured reserve.
- Placed WR Devin Duvernay on injured reserve.
Jets
- Signed DB Jaylen Key and C Alec Lindstrom to their practice squad.
Packers
- Signed DB Robert Rochell to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Promoted LB Thomas Incoom from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed DE DeShawn Williams to their active roster.
- Signed DE Shaq Lawson to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed WR John Jiles to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Placed DT Christian Wilkins on injured reserve.
- Signed NT Marquan McCall to their practice squad.
Texans
- Placed WR Nico Collins on injured reserve.
- Released DT Marcus Harris from their practice squad.
- Signed TE Teagan Quitoriano off of the Bears practice squad.
- Signed WR Jared Wayne to their practice squad.
Titans
- Signed OT Leroy Watson to their active roster.
- Signed QB Trevor Siemian to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed TE Robert Tonyan to their practice squad.
