NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Designated DE Jake Martin to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed TE Tommy Sweeney to their practice squad.

Bengals

  • Designated DB DJ Ivey to return from injured reserve.

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Designated DT Darius Robinson to return from injured reserve.
  • Released WR Chris Moore.
  • Signed T Austen Pleasants to their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Released LB Shaquille Quarterman from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Nehemiah Shelton to their practice squad.

Colts

  • Released K Spencer Shrader from their practice squad.
  • Signed T Jack Wilson to their practice squad.

Cowboys

  • Designated DT Daron Bland to return from injured reserve.
  • Placed DE Marshawn Keeland on injured reserve.
  • Signed DE Carl Lawson to their active roster.
  • Signed LB Luiji Vilain and WR Seth Williams to their practice squad.

Jaguars

Jets

  • Signed DB Jaylen Key and C Alec Lindstrom to their practice squad.

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Signed WR John Jiles to their practice squad.

Raiders

Texans

  • Placed WR Nico Collins on injured reserve.
  • Released DT Marcus Harris from their practice squad.
  • Signed TE Teagan Quitoriano off of the Bears practice squad.
  • Signed WR Jared Wayne to their practice squad.

Titans

Vikings

