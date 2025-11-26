NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/26

49ers

  • Released LB Stone Blanton from practice squad.
  • Signed LB Eric Kendricks to practice squad.

Bengals

Bills

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Signed RB Montrell Johnson to practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Elevated DB Mike Edwards and T Esa Pole from practice squad.

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Placed DB Andrew Mukuba on injured reserve.
  • Placed OT Luke Felix-Fualalo on practice squad injured list.
  • Signed WR Britain Covey to active roster.

Jaguars

Lions

Packers

  • Elevated LB Jamon Johnson and DB Jaylin Simpson from practice squad.
  • Released K Lucas Havrisik from practice squad.
  • Signed WR Will Sheppard to active roster.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Placed OT Will Campbell on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Brandon Crossley to practice squad.
  • Signed DB Miles Battle to active roster.

Rams

Seahawks

  • Designated DT Rylie Mills to return from the Non-Football Injury list.
  • Placed LB Chazz Surratt on injured reserve.
  • Released RB Logan Brown from practice squad.
  • Signed DB Quandre Diggs, RB Myles Gaskin, and WR Jimmy Holiday to practice squad.
  • Signed RB Cam Akers, CB Shaquill Griffin, and LB Patrick O’Connell to active roster.

Titans

Vikings

