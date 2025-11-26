NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/26

49ers
- Released LB Stone Blanton from practice squad.
- Signed LB Eric Kendricks to practice squad.
Bengals
- Designated DB Daijahn Anthony and QB Joe Burrow to return from injured reserve.
- Placed DB Marco Wilson on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Sean Clifford to practice squad.
Bills
- Released WR Elijah Moore from practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Designated DB Rashad Wisdom to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Signed RB Montrell Johnson to practice squad.
Chiefs
- Elevated DB Mike Edwards and T Esa Pole from practice squad.
Cowboys
- Elevated DB Corey Ballentine from practice squad.
Dolphins
- Designated TE Darren Waller to return from injured reserve.
- Signed LB Caleb Johnson to active roster.
- Signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo to practice squad.
Eagles
- Placed DB Andrew Mukuba on injured reserve.
- Placed OT Luke Felix-Fualalo on practice squad injured list.
- Signed WR Britain Covey to active roster.
Jaguars
- Designated DB Eric Murray to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DB Trevian Thomas to practice squad.
Lions
- Activated C Miles Frazier from the PUP list.
- Designated DE Marcus Davenport to return from injured reserve.
- Elevated C Kingsley Eguakun and TE Zach Horton from practice squad.
- Reinstated C Frank Ragnow from the retired list.
- Released RB Craig Reynolds from practice squad.
- Signed TE Anthony Firkser and WR Tom Kennedy to active roster.
Packers
- Elevated LB Jamon Johnson and DB Jaylin Simpson from practice squad.
- Released K Lucas Havrisik from practice squad.
- Signed WR Will Sheppard to active roster.
Panthers
- Placed DB Corey Thornton on injured reserve.
- Signed LB David Long to practice squad.
- Signed LB Krys Barnes and DB Robert Rochell to active roster.
Patriots
- Placed OT Will Campbell on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Brandon Crossley to practice squad.
- Signed DB Miles Battle to active roster.
Rams
- Claimed CB Derion Kendrick off waivers from the Seahawks.
- Designated WR Tutu Atwell and CB Ahkello Witherspoon to return from injured reserve.
- Placed CB Roger McCreary on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Tanner Ingle to practice squad.
- Signed TE Nick Vannett to active roster.
Seahawks
- Designated DT Rylie Mills to return from the Non-Football Injury list.
- Placed LB Chazz Surratt on injured reserve.
- Released RB Logan Brown from practice squad.
- Signed DB Quandre Diggs, RB Myles Gaskin, and WR Jimmy Holiday to practice squad.
- Signed RB Cam Akers, CB Shaquill Griffin, and LB Patrick O’Connell to active roster.
Titans
- Released DB Samuel Womack from practice squad.
- Signed CB Kaiir Elam to active roster.
Vikings
- Signed DB Kahlef Hailassie to practice squad.
