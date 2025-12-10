NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/10

49ers

Bears

Bengals

  • Designated DE Shemar Stewart to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed WR Xavier Johnson to practice squad.

Broncos

  • Designated G Ben Powers to return from injured reserve.

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Declined to activate RB Trey Benson from injured reserve.
  • Signed G Wyatt Bowles and G Tyler Cooper to practice squad.

Chargers

Colts

Commanders

Eagles

  • Declined to activate T Myles Hinton from injured reserve.
  • Designated LS Charley Hughlett to return from injured reserve.

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

Patriots

  • Designated RB Jashaun Corbin to return from practice squad injured list.
  • Activated RB Jashaun Corbin on practice squad injured list.
  • Placed RB Craig Reynolds on practice squad injured list.

Raiders

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

