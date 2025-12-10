NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/10

49ers
- Signed DB Isaiah Bolden to practice squad.
Bears
- Signed LB Ty Summers to practice squad.
Bengals
- Designated DE Shemar Stewart to return from injured reserve.
- Signed WR Xavier Johnson to practice squad.
Broncos
- Designated G Ben Powers to return from injured reserve.
Browns
- Released DT Simeon Barrow from practice squad.
- Signed DB Tre Avery, T Jeremiah Byers, and RB Trayveon Williams to active roster from practice squad.
- Signed DT Maurice Hurst to practice squad.
- Waived DB Chris Edmonds from active roster.
Buccaneers
- Activated WR Mike Evans and WR Jalen McMillan from injured reserve.
- Waived DT C.J. Brewer and WR Ryan Miller from active roster.
Cardinals
- Declined to activate RB Trey Benson from injured reserve.
- Signed G Wyatt Bowles and G Tyler Cooper to practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed RB Jaret Patterson and DT Kyle Peko to practice squad.
Colts
- Designated DT DeForest Buckner to return from injured reserve.
- Placed CB Charvarius Ward on injured reserve.
- Signed C Jimmy Morrissey and QB Philip Rivers to practice squad.
- Signed K Blake Grupe and QB Brett Rypien to active roster from practice squad.
Commanders
- Placed TE Zach Ertz on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Kevon Seymour to practice squad.
- Signed RB Chase Edmonds to active roster from practice squad.
Eagles
- Declined to activate T Myles Hinton from injured reserve.
- Designated LS Charley Hughlett to return from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Signed DB Jordan Fuller to practice squad.
Giants
- Designated WR Beaux Collins to return from injured reserve.
- Released WR Ray-Ray McCloud from practice squad.
- Signed WR Xavier Gipson and P Cameron Johnston to practice squad.
Jets
- Placed DE Tyler Baron on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Eric Watts to active roster from practice squad.
- Signed QB Adrian Martinez and TE Nick Muse to practice squad.
Lions
- Claimed DB Jalen Mills off waivers from Texans.
- Designated G Christian Mahogany to return from injured reserve.
- Waived TE Hayden Rucci from active roster.
Patriots
- Designated RB Jashaun Corbin to return from practice squad injured list.
- Activated RB Jashaun Corbin on practice squad injured list.
- Placed RB Craig Reynolds on practice squad injured list.
Raiders
- Designated T Kolton Miller to return from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Designated TE Eric Saubert and C Jalen Sundell to return from injured reserve.
Steelers
- Placed T Calvin Anderson on injured reserve.
- Released RB Trey Sermon from practice squad.
- Signed T David Sharpe to practice squad.
- Signed T Dylan Cook to active roster from practice squad.
Texans
- Designated TE Harrison Bryant and WR Justin Watson to return from injured reserve.
- Signed FB Jakob Johnson to practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed LB Josh Ross to practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!