NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/4

49ers
- Placed DT Kevin Givens on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Signed RB Patrick Taylor to their active roster.
Bengals
- Placed K Evan McPherson on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed K Cade York (exception) to their practice squad.
- Signed T Andrew Stueber from their practice squad to the active roster.
Bills
- Signed DB Micah Hyde (veteran) to their practice squad.
Browns
- Signed QB Bailey Zappe.
- Waived WR Jaelon Darden.
Buccaneers
- Signed DB Ryan Neal to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Activated OT Jackson Barton from the practice squad injured list.
Chargers
- Designated LB Junior Colson to return from Reserve/Injured.
Chiefs
- Placed K Spencer Shrader on Reserve/Injured.
Cowboys
- Designated DB Amani Oruwariye to return from Reserve/Injured.
- Signed DB Dee Delaney (veteran) and DB Troy Pride (exception) to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Designated LB Bradley Chubb and LB Cameron Goode to return from Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform list.
- Designated LS Blake Ferguson to return from Reserve/Non-Football Illness.
- Placed DB Cam Smith on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed DB Jason Maitre to their practice squad.
- Signed G Jackson Carman from their practice squad to the active roster.
Eagles
- Signed TE C.J. Uzomah from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed WR Parris Campbell (veteran) to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Designated DE Ruke Orhorhoro to return from Reserve/Injured.
- Signed DB Dane Cruikshank (veteran) to their practice squad.
Giants
- Designated LB Dyontae Johnson to return from Reserve/Injured.
Jaguars
- Claimed WR Josh Reynolds off waivers from the Broncos.
- Placed QB Trevor Lawrence on Reserve/Injured.
Jets
- Designated WR Allen Lazard and G Wes Schweitzer to return from Reserve/Injured.
- Signed G Zack Bailey to their practice squad.
Lions
- Waived DB Loren Strickland.
Panthers
- Signed WR T.J. Luther to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Signed WR Shedrick Jackson and LB Brandon Smith (exception) to their practice squad.
Rams
- Signed DT Jack Heflin, NT Kevin Strong (veteran), and DB Charles Woods to their practice squad.
Saints
- DB Roderic Teamer was placed on the practice squad suspended list.
- Designated RB Kendre Miller and WR Bub Means to return from Reserve/Injured.
Steelers
- Waived RB Jonathan Ward.
Titans
- Designated T Jaelyn Duncan to return from Reserve/Injured.
Vikings
- Signed DB Kelvin Joseph (veteran) to their practice squad.
