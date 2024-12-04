NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

 

49ers

Bengals

Bills

  • Signed DB Micah Hyde (veteran) to their practice squad.

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Signed DB Ryan Neal to their practice squad.

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Designated LB Bradley Chubb and LB Cameron Goode to return from Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform list.
  • Designated LS Blake Ferguson to return from Reserve/Non-Football Illness.
  • Placed DB Cam Smith on Reserve/Injured.
  • Signed DB Jason Maitre to their practice squad.
  • Signed G Jackson Carman from their practice squad to the active roster.

Eagles

  • Signed TE C.J. Uzomah from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Signed WR Parris Campbell (veteran) to their practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

  • Designated LB Dyontae Johnson to return from Reserve/Injured.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Panthers

  • Signed WR T.J. Luther to their practice squad.

Raiders

Rams

Saints

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

 

