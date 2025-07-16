NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/16

49ers
- Placed QB Kurtis Rourke on the active/non-football injury list.
Broncos
- Signed first-round DB Jahdae Barron.
Browns
- Placed LB Elerson Smith on the retired list.
Chiefs
- Waived WR Justyn Ross.
Lions
- Waived DB Divaad Wilson from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Placed C Frank Ragnow on the retired list.
Ravens
- Placed OT Emery Jones on the active/non-football injury list.
Seahawks
- Placed DB Zy Alexander, WR Tyrone Broden, WR Montorie Foster, LB D’Eryk Jackson, DE Rylie Mills, and DB Isas Waxter on the active/non-football injury list.
- Activated WR Tyrone Broden, WR Montorie Foster, LB D’Eryk Jackson, and DB Isas Waxter from the active/non-football injury list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!