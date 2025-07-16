NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/16

49ers

  • Placed QB Kurtis Rourke on the active/non-football injury list.

Broncos

Browns

Chiefs

Lions

Ravens

  • Placed OT Emery Jones on the active/non-football injury list.

Seahawks

