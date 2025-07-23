NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Browns

  • Claimed DE KJ Henry off waivers from the Eagles.
  • Placed DT Michael Hall and QB Deshaun Watson on the active/PUP list.
  • Placed WR David Bell on the active/non-football injury list.
  • Waived WR Jaelen Gill.

Cardinals

  • Placed DT Bilal Nichols, DT Walter Nolen, and LB B.J. Ojulari on the active/PUP list.

Chargers

  • OT Savion Washington reverted to the reserve/PUP list.

Commanders

Eagles

  • Placed LB Nakobe Dean on the active/PUP list.
  • Signed DT Joe Evans.
  • Waived G Marcus Tate with an injury designation.

Giants

Jets

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

  • Placed WR Tru Edwards and TE Mark Redman on the active/PUP list.

Ravens

  • Placed LB Jake Hummel on the active/non-football injury list.

Seahawks

Texans

Titans

