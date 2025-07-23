NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/23

Bears
- Released DB Tarvarius Moore.
Bengals
- Placed DE Trey Hendrickson on the did not report list.
Bills
- Placed WR Laviska Shenault on the active/non-football injury list.
Browns
- Claimed DE KJ Henry off waivers from the Eagles.
- Placed DT Michael Hall and QB Deshaun Watson on the active/PUP list.
- Placed WR David Bell on the active/non-football injury list.
- Waived WR Jaelen Gill.
Cardinals
- Placed DT Bilal Nichols, DT Walter Nolen, and LB B.J. Ojulari on the active/PUP list.
Chargers
- OT Savion Washington reverted to the reserve/PUP list.
Commanders
- Placed G Samuel Cosmi on the active/PUP list.
- Placed WR Terry McLaurin on the did not report list.
- Signed WR Tay Martin.
Eagles
- Placed LB Nakobe Dean on the active/PUP list.
- Signed DT Joe Evans.
- Waived G Marcus Tate with an injury designation.
Giants
- DB Anthony Johnson reverted to the reserve/PUP list.
Jets
- Activated LB Aaron Smith.
- Signed T Samuel Jackson.
Packers
- Activated DB Micah Robinson and LB Quay Walker.
Panthers
- Signed DB Tre Swilling.
- Waived QB Ethan Garbers.
Patriots
- Activated DB Carlton Davis, LB Jahlani Tavai, and WR Jeremiah Webb.
Rams
- Placed WR Tru Edwards and TE Mark Redman on the active/PUP list.
Ravens
- Placed LB Jake Hummel on the active/non-football injury list.
Seahawks
- Placed DT Johnathan Hankins on the active/non-football injury list.
Texans
- Placed DB Alijah Huzzie and RB Joe Mixon on the active/non-football injury list.
- Placed DE Denico Autry, DE Derek Barnett, T Trenton Brown, C Eli Cox, WR Tank Dell, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, DT Kurt Hinish, LB K.C. Ossai, RB Dameon Pierce, RB J.J. Taylor, and DB Jimmie Ward on the active/PUP list.
- Signed DB Arthur Maulet.
- Waived DB Keydrain Calligan.
Titans
- Placed QB Will Levis on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Timmy Horne and RB Jermar Jefferson.
