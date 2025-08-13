NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/13

49ers

Bears

  • DB Major Burns reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Browns

  • Waived WR Luke Floriea (from reserve/injured with injury settlement).

Buccaneers

  • Placed QB Michael Pratt reverted to the physically unable to perform after clearing waivers.

Jaguars

  • Placed DB Zech McPhearson on injured reserve.
  • Released DB Levi Wallace from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Signed DB Keni-H Lovely.

Packers

  • DB Isaiah Dunn and RB Jalen White reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Patriots

  • RB Deneric Prince reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Ravens

  • Waived RB Marcus Major.

Saints

  • Placed WR Bub Means on injured reserve.
  • Signed G Mike Panasiuk.
  • TE Mason Pline reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • C Zeke Correll reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Signed LB Cam Gill and LB Max Tooley.

