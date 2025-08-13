NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/13

49ers
- Placed DE Bradlee Anae on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Malik Turner.
Bears
- DB Major Burns reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Browns
- Waived WR Luke Floriea (from reserve/injured with injury settlement).
Buccaneers
- Placed QB Michael Pratt reverted to the physically unable to perform after clearing waivers.
Jaguars
- Placed DB Zech McPhearson on injured reserve.
- Released DB Levi Wallace from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Signed DB Keni-H Lovely.
Packers
- DB Isaiah Dunn and RB Jalen White reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Patriots
- RB Deneric Prince reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Ravens
- Waived RB Marcus Major.
Saints
- Placed WR Bub Means on injured reserve.
- Signed G Mike Panasiuk.
- TE Mason Pline reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Texans
- Placed TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve.
- Signed TE Tre’ McKitty.
Titans
- Claimed LB Brian Asamoah off waivers from the Vikings.
- LB Anfernee Orji reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Waived LB Otis Reese.
Vikings
- C Zeke Correll reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Signed LB Cam Gill and LB Max Tooley.
