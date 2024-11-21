NFL Warns Players About South American Crime Syndicate Targeting Them For Burglaries

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the league issued a security warning to teams regarding skilled criminals from South America targeting the homes of professional athletes.

Pelissero adds the recent burglaries of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce were targets of this organized crime syndicate. Their homes were broken into on consecutive days in October in the Kansas City Area, along with Cowboys DT Linval Joseph‘s Minnesota home.

Per Pelissero, a spokesperson for the FBI Office of Public Affairs declined to confirm or deny if there is an investigation and wouldn’t comment further because of a Department of Justice policy. Other sources tell Pelissero the FBI is investigating the series of crimes as international organized crime.

Those with information on the crimes informed Pelissero that the perpetrators are nonconfrontational and use public records to gather information on the victim and strike when the homes are empty. The burglaries usually come during games and focus on master bedrooms to steal cash, jewelry, watches and other luxury items.

A source with knowledge of the information told Pelissero the following: “It’s legit. It’s a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they’ve focused on NBA and NFL players, and it’s all over the country.”

We’ll have more on this development as news becomes available.