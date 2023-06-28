NFLPA Elects Lloyd Howell As Executive Director

The NFL Players Association announced they’ve elected Lloyd Howell as its new executive director.

Our Board of Player Representatives is pleased to announce that we have elected Lloyd Howell as the newest Executive Director of the NFLPA. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 28, 2023

The NFLPA kept a very secretive process on its executive director decision without any information about the candidates released up until now.

Howell was most recently the CFO of Booz Allen Hamilton, a consulting firm, before retiring in December. He worked at the company for 34 years, per Jonathan Jones of CBS.

He’ll succeed DeMaurice Smith, who will remain in his position until 2024.