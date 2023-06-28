NFLPA Elects Lloyd Howell As Executive Director

The NFL Players Association announced they’ve elected Lloyd Howell as its new executive director.
Our Board of Player Representatives is pleased to announce that we have elected Lloyd Howell as the newest Executive Director of the NFLPA.
— NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 28, 2023
The NFLPA kept a very secretive process on its executive director decision without any information about the candidates released up until now.
Howell was most recently the CFO of Booz Allen Hamilton, a consulting firm, before retiring in December. He worked at the company for 34 years, per Jonathan Jones of CBS.
He’ll succeed DeMaurice Smith, who will remain in his position until 2024.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!