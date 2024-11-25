No Concealed Weapons Charges Issued Against Lions WR Jameson Williams

Per Eric Woodyard, there will be no concealed weapon charges filed against Lions WR Jameson Williams following a traffic stop back in October.

Wayne County (MI) Prosecutor Kym Worthy released a statement regarding their decision not to pursue charges against Williams:

“We have looked at this case thoroughly and objectively. We did not consider that Mr. Williams is a Detroit professional athlete in our decision-making. We have charged Detroit area athletes before and would not have hesitated to do so again if the facts of this case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. When it comes to charging decisions, we do not take into consideration who the potential defendant is, how much power and influence they have, or how beloved they may be. We deal with the facts and the law only.”

Williams, 23, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but he was able to return late in his rookie season.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in nine games for the Lions and caught 29 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns to go along with six carries for 38 yards.

