No Deal Imminent Between Packers & WR Chase Claypool

The Packers do not plan on signing WR Chase Claypool following a minicamp tryout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Claypool has been out of the league for a couple of seasons. Green Bay gave him a chance to resurrect his career but does not plan on signing him at this time, with no plans on revisiting it either.

Claypool, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2023.

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool at the deadline in 2022. Chicago traded Claypool to the Dolphins the following season in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

The Bills signed him to a contract in May 2024 but released him in August with an injury settlement.

In 2023, Claypool appeared in three games for the Bears and nine games for the Dolphins, recording eight receptions on 21 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.