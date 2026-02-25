No Indication Jaguars Are Open To Trading WR Brian Thomas Jr.

According to Dan Graziano, there’s been no indication so far that the Jaguars are open to trading former first-round WR Brian Thomas Jr.

However, he adds teams are keeping tabs on things in Jacksonville after Thomas regressed in his sophomore season. If the Jaguars changed their mind for whatever reason, Graziano believes they’d have a healthy market for Thomas.

Thomas, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $14,383,048 rookie contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and caught 48 passes on 91 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 21 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Thomas and the Jaguars as the news is available.