‘No Momentum’ Between Cowboys & LB Bobby Wagner For Deal

According to Michael Gehlken, there is no momentum between the Cowboys and LB Bobby Wagner for a deal right now.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn coached Wagner in Seattle and thinks highly of him. However, sources call a reunion “unlikely” and something that was always a “long shot.”

Dallas has re-signed LB Leighton Vander Esch, which lessens their need at the position.

Plenty of teams have been linked to Wagner, who is representing himself as his own agent. The inside linebacker market has been slow-moving, however, and it seems like the money Wagner was expecting may not be out there.

Wagner, 31, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him.

In 2021, Wagner appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 170 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 14 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.

We have him listed in our Top 100 – 2022 NFL Free Agents list.