No New Contract Imminent For Falcons OLB Matt Judon

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Falcons are not giving OLB Matt Judon a new contract immediately after the trade from New England.

Jones adds Judon is set to play on his current deal for $6.5 million in 2024.

Per Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Atlanta HC Raheem Morris compared this situation to when he was with the Rams and they traded for OLB Von Miller, who he wanted to re-sign after the season: “You never know what these things can turn into but I know what we are getting.”

Judon, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2023, Judon appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and one safety.