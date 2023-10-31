No Trade Expected For Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are not expected to trade CB Jaylon Johnson before the trade deadline today.

Johnson was given permission to seek a trade last night and his camp has been talking with other teams. But it was always short notice and Chicago’s asking price was steep.

With under half an hour until the deadline as of posting, it’s looking like a safe bet that Johnson will finish out his rookie deal in Chicago, with his future after that up in the air.

The Bears have the franchise tag in their back pocket if the two sides are unable to bridge the gap between them on a long-term deal.

Johnson, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year contract.

Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded 18 tackles, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble, and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Johnson as the news is available.